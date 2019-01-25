Gothenburg, Sweden - Volvo’s new Polestar brand has sneakily posted another teaser picture of its upcoming Tesla 3 rivalling sedan - this top down view appearing in an app that previews the car’s brand-new infotainment system, which itself is quite interesting. The new image shows that the Polestar 2 will have a sweeping, fastback-like shape, sloping down to a short bootlid and full-length taillight strip.

Regarding that aforementioned infotainment, the Polestar 2 will be the first Volvo product to use a brand new Google Android based operating system, which appears to be a big improvement over the current Sensus system. It will also reportedly debut the in-car version of Google Assistant.

According to Volvo, the new user interface is always connected to the internet, for over-the-air-updates, and comes with apps, services and technologies that people already use on their smartphones everyday, such as Google Maps, albeit specifically adapted for in-vehicle use.

You can get a preview of the new interface by clicking here , although it will only work from a smartphone or tablet.

As for the rest of the car, Polestar recently released the ‘preliminary’ specifications for the sedan, stating that its electric powertrain would produce around 295kW and that its battery packs would allow a range in the region of 480km between charges.

The Polestar 2 is set to go into production shortly after the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe later this year and prices are said to be in line with the Tesla Model 3.

It will also be available through Volvo’s new subscription service.

Expect a full unveiling within the coming weeks.

IOL Motoring



