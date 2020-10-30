Compassionate petrolheads: drop a can if you can at Infinity Foundation Car Show
JOHANNESBURG - Looking for a fun day out in Joburg this Sunday? The first-ever Infinity Foundation Car Show is bringing together both car and bike clubs, and owners of exclusive cars in a challenge that aims to collect over one million cans of food for the needy.
Undertaken in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols, the show promises a “spectacular array of vehicles” on display as well as a Show & Shine competition and a sound contest.
There are also some exciting prizes up for grabs, including a Sony Playstation 5, which could be yours if you donate 100 cans or more to the collection.
The bulk of the cans will be donated to Chefs with Compassion, a non-profit entity that was formed at the beginning of lockdown and has delivered over 1.1 million meals to over 40 beneficiary organisations in Johannesburg. The Infinity Foundation was also founded at the start of the pandemic, and it has delivered food and blankets to thousands of households across
Johannesburg and Durban.
Where and when
The Car Show takes place this Sunday, November 1, from 11h00 to 16h00 at the Xavier Junction, 5 Rente Street, Ormonde, Johannesburg.
The entrance fee is R25, but showgoers are encouraged to bring as many cans as they can.
For more information call 060 575 4976 or check out the event on Facebook
@InfinityFoundationCharity #DropACanIfUCan.