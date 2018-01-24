Damage to the unmarked police car can be seen in this photo after the crash. Picture: Supplied

Joy Schoeman, the owner of R&J Services in Airport Industria, says the entire incident, which went down on Turfhall road in athlone on monday afternoon, was captured on dashcam. She says the police officer, who was driving an unmarked plice vehicle, had a female passenger and was injured in the crash.

His colleagues arrived shortly thereafter and rushed the officer away in another car. Schoeman said the remaining police then proceeded to interrogate her driver, who wasn't injured, at the scene.

Her driver had called in the accident and she went to the scene herself. She says the police “calmed down” after she told them about the dashboard camera.

“According to the dashcam," she said, "we can see the police vehicle, a red Mazda2, approaching a red robot. It changes to green, my driver goes forward, and the police vehicle makes a U-turn in front of the truck.”

'They went behind my back'

She said police went to her office Tuesday morning while she was in a meeting with senior officers at Philippi police station, to get the dashcam footage but her staff refused to hand it over.

“I am keeping it in a safe place now," she said. "They could have asked for a copy of this while I was at the station, but instead went behind my back. I get the impression they don’t want the truth known.”

Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case was under investigation.

“A reckless and negligent driving case has been opened for investigation," she said. "No one has been arrested so far.”

