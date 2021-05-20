Could this be the end of the road for Lamborghini supercars as we know it?

Sant’Agata Bolognese, ITALY - Earlier this week, Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini presented the company’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” (Towards Cor Tauri): a roadmap to de-carbonisation of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory based on a “holistic approach to its environmental sustainability strategy”.

According to Winkelmann, throughout the product electrification process, Lamborghini will focus continually on identifying technologies and solutions that guarantee top performance and driving dynamics in keeping with the marque’s tradition: “Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects. Our response is a plan with a 360 degree approach, encompassing our products and our factory, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA.”

He explained that Lamborghini has always been synonymous with technological expertise in building engines boasting extraordinary performance: this commitment will continue as an absolute priority of our innovation trajectory.

Lamborghini’s electrification roadmap, will comprise of three phases:

1) Celebrating the combustion engine (2021-2022) by presenting models paying tribute to the company’s recent period of continuous success.

In the wake of steady sales growth and a seven-fold increase in turnover over the last fifteen years, Lamborghini has established itself as a centre of excellence in the production of the best super sports cars. Unique design, technological innovation at the highest levels backed by huge investments in research and development, and the highest quality and craftsmanship are the basis for a pyramid of products: from the Urus Super SUV, the cornerstone of today’s success, rising to the pinnacle of technology and design masterpieces with the limited series. The most recently unveiled, the Sián, kicked off the electrification journey: the first Lamborghini featuring hybrid technology. This phase will be characterised by the development of combustion engines for versions that pay homage to the brand’s glorious history and iconic products past and present, but always under the impetus of the visionary spirit that distinguishes Lamborghini. Two new cars in the V12 model line-up will be announced in 2021.

2) Hybrid transition (by the end of 2024): in 2023 Lamborghini will launch its first hybrid series production car, and by the end of 2024 the entire range will be electrified.

Performance and the authentic Lamborghini driving experience will remain the focus of the company’s engineers and technicians in developing new technologies, and the application of lightweight carbon fibre materials will be crucial in compensating for weight due to electrification. The company’s internal target for this phase is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50% by the beginning of 2025.

Leading the hybrid transition will be an unprecedented investment: more than 1.5 billion euros allocated over four years, the largest in Lamborghini’s history. It is a tangible sign of the company’s strong sense of responsibility towards the need for a concrete response, through significant innovations, to the period of profound transformation that is affecting the whole automotive industry.

3) First fully-electric Lamborghini (second half of the decade): acceleration in the second part of the decade will be dedicated to full-electric vehicles, with the vision of a fourth model in the future.

Once again, technological innovation in this phase will be oriented towards ensuring remarkable performance, and positioning the new product at the top of its segment. This is how Lamborghini sees the culmination of this part of its journey: Cor Tauri, the brightest star in the constellation to which the company’s roadmap points, is represented by a fourth fully-electric model.

While Winkelmann made it noteworthy that the heart and compass of the Cor Tauri transformation plan is the brand’s DNA, and its innate ability to turn challenges into opportunities through continuous technological innovations, leading to improved performance and driving emotions but within the constraints imposed by the increasingly stringent emissions regulations, there’s no mention of the V12 engine’s place in the company beyond 2030.

IOL MOTORING