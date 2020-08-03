Cristiano Ronaldo bags ultra-rare, R160 million Bugatti Centodieci - report

TURIN, ITALY - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the world’s first billionaire footballer, and now it appears he is splashing out with an incredibly rare and expensive Bugatti.

According to motori.corriere.it, the Juventus player has become one of only ten people in the world who will be allocated a Bugatti Centodieci.

Inspired by the EB 100 supercar of 1991, the Centodieci costs a whopping 8 million euro (which is around R160 million at today’s exchange rate), but the soccer star will at least be able to get to his matches at lightning speed.

The Centodieci is powered by a more potent version of Bugatti’s 8-litre W16 engine, with this version producing 1176kW at 7000rpm. The limited edition hypercar is also 20kg lighter than regular Chirons, allowing for a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 2.4 seconds, while 200km/h comes up in just 6.1s.

It’s also more agile than its Chiron sibling, Bugatti says, and it’ll never be mistaken for anything else on the street thanks to a totally distinctive, and somewhat radical, new design that harks back to the EB 100, without being overly retro.