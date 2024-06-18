Crossovers overtake hatchbacks as most popular vehicle type among South Africans under 35

Young South Africans have traditionally gravitated towards hatchbacks, but the SUV craze has shifted the market dynamics in recent times. Crossovers and SUVs have overtaken hatchbacks as the most popular vehicle type among South Africans below the age of 35.

According to Lightstone, crossover/SUVs and hatches collectively make up over 80% of new vehicle purchases among this age group in 2024 year-to-date, with double cab bakkies in third, accounting for less than 10% of the market. “Double Cab Pick-ups have dropped off in popularity over the last couple of years, while the MPV/Estate has moved up to fourth place in the ranking,” said Andrew Hibbert, Auto Data Analyst at Lightstone. While hatchbacks such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo have been a staple for young South Africans for more than a decade now, there is an increasing array of crossover vehicles available at lower price points, such as the Nissan Magnite (significantly undercutting the Polo Vivo with its starting price of R235,300) and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (from R279,900).