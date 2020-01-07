GOODWOOD, ENGLAND - This is news of the kind that is becoming common among the premium car companies. Rolls-Royce recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first-ever SUV, the Cullinan.
The 116-year-old British company announced on Tuesday that it had sold 5152 cars in 2019, an all time record, and up from the 4107 units sold in the previous year.
"Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020," Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said in a statement.
The Cullinan was unveiled in 2018. Although it's not the type of vehicle that you would expect to take into the bush, the Cullinan was designed from the outset to be a serious off-roader. Furthermore, its 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine has been re-tuned to deliver 420kW at 5000 revs and peak torque (850Nm) at just 1600rpm, and it drives all four wheels (a first for Rolls-Royce) via uprated propshafts and all-wheel steering.
A breather for BMW