CHENNAI, INDIA - Back in October it was reported that Nissan was likely to ditch its Datsun brand, with Reuters having cited two company insiders with direct knowledge of the matter. But now Nikkei is reporting that the budget brand will be discontinued in East Asian markets, but not in India, where South Africa’s cars are sourced from. This comes as Nissan’s new boss Makoto Uchida takes the helm with the promise of turning the tide for the Japanese carmaker, which in recent times has seen its sales and profits fall in the wake of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest.

According to Nikkei Asian Review , Datsun will stop producing vehicles in Russia from next year, as well as Indonesia - which serves the entire Southeast Asia region.

However, the publication also reports that India will continue to produce Datsun vehicles, and that the brand is also set to launch a new compact SUV in 2020, according to IndianAutosBlog .