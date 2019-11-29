JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s fuel price prognosis for December is a mixed bag for motorists, with petrol prices set to increase slightly, and diesel set to go down.

Commenting on unaudited month-end data from the Central Energy Fund, the Automobile Association said that the rand and oil price interplay from the previous month was pointing to a petrol price hike of around 11 cents a litre and a diesel price decrease of 23 c/l. However, the association added that the Regulatory Accounting System (RAS) Industry margin is also set to be adjusted upwards at the beginning of December and if they follow the same pattern of last year’s hikes (of 7.7 cents for petrol and 4.59c for diesel) then South Africans will be looking at a petrol price increase of 19 cents and a diesel price reduction of 18 c/l.