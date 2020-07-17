Decision to extend licence validity is a 'partial victory', says the AA

Johannesburg - Motorists with expired licences have been given a temporary reprieve, with the announcement by the Department of Transport that the validity period of licences will be extended until the end of November. However, the Automobile Association, which petitioned for an extension, says this is only a “partial victory” for motorists. “The extension to the end of November is a great start, and we certainly welcome this move by the Department of Transport,” said AA CEO Willem Greonewald. “It’s the correct decision, and indicates that the department is aware of the problems motorists are facing. However, we still believe this does not provide enough time to deal with the backlogs and we will continue with our petition which seeks extension until at least the end of January next year”. According to various media reports, Transport Department Director-General Alec Moemi has acknowledged the challenges faced by the Driving Licence Testing Centres, including backlogs. The Department had initially extended the validity of driver’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits to August 31.

“We applaud the department for taking a pragmatic approach to this issue, and for acknowledging problems at the DLTCs,” Groenewald added.

“Now that we have reached this point, we think it is vital to press ahead with our call for a further extension; the interests of the motorists must be protected and we cannot stop until we have reached our goal of an extension to at least the end of January 2021.

“Our experience is that the majority of drivers in South Africa prefer to remain compliant with the regulations, and to be on the road legally. Despite the system being problematic, drivers take the necessary steps to ensure they remain within the law. However, given the current constraints on the system, many are faced with the real possibility that they may not be able to do this”.

