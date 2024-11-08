Defective used cars becoming a major headache in South Africa - here’s how to avoid buying one

More and more South Africans are discovering major defects with their used cars shortly after purchase, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) warns. In many cases people are left stuck with vehicles that they can no longer use, and yet which they still owe money on.

On average the commission is receiving around 250 to 300 complaints per month from used car buyers, spokesperson Phetho Ntaba told Newzroom Afrika in a recent interview. Buyers often find themselves stranded shortly after purchase. File picture: Newspress “Consumers say when they bought these vehicles, they were not given information about the car or history of the car; they experience defects within a short period of time - be it a month, a day or three days … the shortest period of time,” Ntaba said. Worse still, many dealerships bluntly refuse to repair the vehicle or refund the client, even after being approached by the NCC, while shoddy and unsatisfactory repairs are also commonplace in cases where dealers do agree to remedy the situation.

At times, dealers even refuse to assist the customer after the Motor Industry Ombudsman has been involved, Ntaba told the news broadcaster, and some also blame the driving behaviour of the owner. In many cases, dealers will hide behind the “voetstoots” (as is) clause. Can a car really be voetstoots? As attorney Chris Fick & Associates points out, the Consumer Protection Act states that consumers are entitled to receive “good quality” goods that are “reasonably suitable” for their intended purpose. If anything turns out to be defective or unsafe, consumers can demand a full refund, replacement or repair work within six months of purchase. But it’s also important to note that while dealer purchases will fall within the ambit of this CPA ruling, often private sales do not as they’re not considered to be within the “ordinary course of business”. However, used car buyers can save a great deal of pain and frustration by doing their homework before signing on the dotted line.

Buying from a reputable dealer, accredited by the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) is always a good place to start. Buyers are also advised to thoroughly inspect the vehicle’s service history. Getting a professional to inspect your vehicle is well worth it. Picture: Newspress It is also highly recommended that you bring an expert to inspect the car with you. There are many professional services that assist with this and even though it will cost a bit extra, it should be well worth it in the long run. A reputable workshop will often assist with this, in exchange for a call-out fee. Tips for inspecting a used car But if you are inspecting the vehicle alone, the following tips from MotorHappy, an online portal of the Motus Corporation, are well worth taking heed of.

It’s vital that you open the bonnet and look for any visible oil leaks around and below the engine. Also look out for burnt wires or damaged sleeving within the engine compartment, and inspect the coolant reservoir and pressure cap for leaks and cracked hoses. The coolant level should also be inspected to ensure that it’s correct, and that antifreeze is present. When you start the engine, listen (and feel) for any noises or vibrations that seem out of place, at start-up, while idling, and when the engine is revved. Also ensure there are no ‘burnt’ smells. Inspect the car’s body for any misaligned panels, uneven gaps, or mismatched paint, as these are all potential signs of crash damage. It’s very important that you closely inspect the tyres as uneven wear is a sign of unbalanced wheels, misaligned suspension, or worn shock absorbers. You should also turn the tyres all the way to one side, if possible, to check the brake pads, which should be more than 3mm thick. Thoroughly inspect the cabin to ensure that the wear and tear in places like the pedal rubber, gear stick and carpet appear to correlate with the stated mileage of the car. It is vital that you test drive the car. Not just around the dealership but on the highway too, if possible. When doing this, focus on the sounds that the engine makes, and be sure to turn off the radio. Also concentrate on the “feel” of the clutch and gearbox, and note whether the basic components such as wipers, indicators, hazard warning lights, speedo, fuel gauge, seat belts, air conditioning, lights and doors are all in good working order. Ensure that no warning lights are illuminated. If possible, seek advice from people you know who have the same car, or do online research. The bottom line, says MotorHappy Managing Director Jarrod Berman, is that a physical inspection of the car is vitally important because it will tell you what the paperwork does not. Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive, recommends that potential buyers pay particular attention to the safety-critical components when test driving a used car. For instance, buyers are advised to apply the brakes in different driving scenarios during the test drive, from an emergency stop to a gentle traffic light stop. The response should be prompt, even and with no unusual noises, Herbert says. Soft brakes can indicate worn brake pads and low brake fluid levels.

Prospective owners should also check the seatbelts for fraying and ability to retract. Furthermore, all windows should be inspected for chips and cracks, as even a small chip can grow quickly and eventually affect visibility and overall safety. Now that you’ve inspected the car, and possibly detected faults, you may ask the dealer to conduct repair work. “If the seller promises to do any repairs beforehand, ALWAYS get this in writing,” advises Andrea Bogner, Regional Chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA).

Buyers should also ensure beforehand that all services were performed at their recommended intervals and that the service book is stamped accordingly, particularly when an extended warranty is taken out. “Do not buy the vehicle before you get confirmation of this. To have to chase after the salesperson for the service book after you have collected your car will be a nightmare that is best avoided,” Bogner said. IOL