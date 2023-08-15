Dis Mooi! Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept debuts in SA as preview of next-gen bakkie

The next-generation Mahindra Pik Up has been the subject of much speculation ever since the new Scorpio N was revealed last year. Of course it was only a matter of time before the handsome new SUV, which was fully redesigned for the first time in 20 years, would spawn a bakkie variant.

And now that is a step closer following the world debut of the new Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept at the Indian firm’s FutureScape event that’s currently being held in Cape Town. The bakkie concept is underpinned by Mahindra’s new ladder frame platform, and we have it on good authority that the production model will remain faithful to the concept, which looks more than ready to wrestle the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

That said, Mahindra has yet to announce when the showroom version will debut, or where it will be built. The current Pik Up is CKD assembled in Durban. As the name implies, it’s also set to go global, reaching new markets in the process. While most of the technical details are still under wraps, it’s clear that the new bakkie has more upmarket ambitions than the current model, upping its technological game significantly. According to Mahindra’s product development head R Velusamy, the concept boasts Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability as well as an “immersive” infotainment system.

However despite it being more luxurious, Mahindra says toughness and utility were still top priorities for the upcoming vehicle, which it says was designed for a wide variety of applications. You can expect it to be structurally safer too, with the carmaker aiming for a five-star safety rating for the new model. There’s no word yet on what powers the Mahindra Global Pik Up, but the uprated 2.2-litre MHawk turbodiesel that powers the new Mahindra Scorpio N, with 129kW and 400Nm on tap, seems an obvious candidate.