Johannesburg - Gauteng police are again cautioning motorists against speeding after three people were arrested for driving at excessive speeds over the Christmas weekend, and many more for drunken driving. Joburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Tessa Adams said the highest speed clocked on the roads was 195km/h.

“We arrested a motorist driving a Mercedes-Benz on the N14 at 195km/h. We then arrested someone riding a motorbike at 192km/h on Maraisburg Road,” Adams said. Also on Maraisburg Road, another Mercedes driver was arrested for driving at 187km/h.

Earlier this week, Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said RTI officers had arrested a 28-year-old man for driving at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone at Scottburgh in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The man, from Bizana, was arrested on the N2 near the RTI station in Park Rynie. He was given R1500 bail and will appear at the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.”

Mngomezulu said RTI officers had made two other noteworthy arrests.

“RTI officers recently arrested a man for driving at 205km/h in Zululand and a drunk person was arrested in Greytown for being 11 times over the legal alcohol limit.

“Can we please drive sober?” she pleaded

Adams said that in Joburg, more than 35 drivers were arrested for drunken driving. The highest reading on the breathalyser recorded over the period was 1.97 - more than eight times over the legal limit.

Adams said Joburg roads had 15 accidents, leading to three deaths, from Christmas Eve to yesterday.

“On Christmas Eve, one car caught fire. Its occupants were two adults and two children, but no one was injured.

“We had a fatality in an accident in Lawley, and two on the N1 Grasmere and on Jeppe Street,” Adams said.

In Mpumalanga, police were asking the public for leads after a driver - believed to be doing a U-turn - killed Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

He died in the hit-and-run accident when his motorbike and the bakkie collided on the N4. Additional reporting by Thobeka Ngema.

