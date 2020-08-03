DRIVE360 to launch exciting new digital motoring magazine

JOHANNESBURG - IOL Motoring’s sister publication Drive360 has no plans to stop the presses, but the publication is making exciting changes to ensure that loyal print readers can access the best motoring news in South Africa in a new and exciting way.

Added to the weekly print edition, which will continue to appear in the Thursday papers nationally (The Star, Pretoria News, Daily News, Mercury and Cape Times), you can expect a fresh, new monthly digital magazine that covers all the latest car news, new model launches, concept cars, motorsport insights and more in bite-sized features.

Drive360’s deep reach into the automotive sector enables it to bring you exclusive content and we hope that this digital edition will serve to supplement the work it does in print.

The digital magazine also consumes very little bandwidth, something we are particularly focused on to ensure your ongoing reading pleasure, regardless of whether you read on a laptop, mobile phone or tablet.

To access the Drive360 digital magazine, simply visit www.digital360.africa and click on Latest Digital News. The first edition will be available from August 6.