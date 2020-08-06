DRIVE360 virtual motoring magazine now available

JOHANNESBURG - IOL Motoring’s sister publication Drive360 has launched an exciting new digital magazine, and the first edition has hit the virtual shelves.

Click here to read the DRIVE360 digital magazine free of charge.

As an addition to the weekly print edition, which will continue to appear in the Thursday papers nationally (The Star, Pretoria News, Daily News, Mercury and Cape Times), you can expect a fresh, new monthly digital magazine that covers all the latest car news, new model launches, concept cars, motorsport insights and more in bite-sized features.

Drive360’s deep reach into the automotive sector enables it to bring you exclusive content and we hope that this digital edition will serve to supplement the work it does in print.

The digital magazine also consumes very little bandwidth, something we are particularly focused on to ensure your ongoing reading pleasure, regardless of whether you read on a laptop, mobile phone or tablet.