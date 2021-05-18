Dybala celebrates 100th goal with a sizzling-hot raging bull for the garage

Sant’Agata Bolognese - 27-year-old soccer star striker Paulo Dybala recently collected his Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, following a life-long passion for the super sports cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese. After a factory visit at Lamborghini headquarters, the Argentinian football player decided to acquire his dream car: “With the Aventador, it was love at first sight. I waited a few years before buying it, but now it’s very humbling, an honour and a privilege to be able to own one.”

Juventus FC star striker Paulo Dybala takes delivery of his Lamborghini Aventador S

Powered by a fire-breathing, hand-assembled naturally-aspirated V12 engine producing 544kW, accelerating 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds with top speed 350 km/h, Dybala’s Aventador S is painted New Giallo Orion on the outside and it has bespoke Nero Ade with Giallo Ade stitching on the inside.

Dybala says: “A Lamborghini has to be yellow. I love how impactful it looks and I can perfectly identify with it. It’s young and prompts strong emotions in me, both while simply looking at it and while driving it.”

Juventus FC star striker Paulo Dybala takes delivery of his Lamborghini Aventador S

Paulo Dybala has just scored his 100th goal for Juventus in 251 appearances, thus becoming the first non-European player to become part of Juve’s players to have netted 100 goals. "La Joya” says that: “Performance is the path that brings you to reaching your objectives, both in football, super sports cars and in life, with patience and accurate preparation.” - which is why he chose an Aventador S, he notes.

Getting intimate: Juventus FC star striker Paulo Dybala takes delivery of his Lamborghini Aventador S

IOL MOTORING