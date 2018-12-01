President Ramaphosa will decide e-tolls' fate, says Makhura
President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the final decision on the future of Gauteng’s despised e-tolling system, Gauteng premier David Makhura announced.1 December 2018 | Cyril Ramaphosa
'The Minister appears to be either confused or misinformed because e-tolls can't be used to fund borrowing for other roads.'31 August 2018 | Industry news
Newly elected leadership has promised to push for the scrapping of the much-loathed system. But how will this be achieved?24 July 2018 | Industry news
Motorists who don't pay e-toll fees in danger of losing their licence should the AARTO demerit system come into effect.4 April 2018 | Industry news
Outa welcomes the acknowledgment by the Gauteng premier in his State of the Province address that e-tolls have failed.26 February 2018 | Industry news
Plans to levy fees on other Gauteng roads abandoned as government seeks other ways to repay e-toll debt.30 November 2017 | Industry news
Sanral chief executive Skhumbuzo Macozoma says reports that the agency has written off debt are 'incorrect'.8 November 2017 | Industry news
Roads agency has started issuing a new round of summonses, despite its acknowledgment that the scheme has failed.18 October 2017 | Industry news
"How can Sanral say in one breath the scheme has virtually collapsed, then want to sue people for not paying e-tolls?"13 September 2017 | Industry news
Government proposes new laws following the dismal failure of e-tolling revenue collection from Gauteng motorists.28 August 2017 | Industry news
Austrian-owned ETC gets three out of every four rands, virtually nothing goes towards the R20 billion that the scheme cost12 June 2017 | Industry news
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse takes its challenge against Sanral and the e-toll system to the next level.11 May 2017 | Industry news
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse comes out swinging against Sanral’s threat of default judgments for ignoring summons.8 February 2017 | Industry news
