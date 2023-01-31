Eggshells, coffee and lentils? Here’s what future car interiors could be made from

Warwick, England - A new study carried out in the UK shows that the sustainable car interior of the future could be constructed using materials such as lentils, eggshells, coffee and even walnuts. The research, conducted by former Jaguar design head Ian Callum’s design and engineering firm, went way beyond the materials already under consideration, with the aim of identifying fresh and sustainable options that customers could benefit from.

Story continues below Advertisement

Using a retromod Porsche 911 interior as the basis for the research, the team led by Charlotte Jones and Ian Callum identified coffee pulp, eggshells, red lentils, walnuts and rice as viable materials for a car interior in 2030. With thousands of tonnes of food wasted every day in the UK alone, Callum consulted with green-tech company Ottan to determine the most appropriate materials capable of replacing plastics yet still meeting the rigorous design, environmental and engineering requirements of a car. Solutions identified that could meet the temperature and wear specifications included adopting eggshells mixed with resin to create a smooth, opaque material with either a glossy or matt surface. Application examples include the trim surround for the window switches.

By adding walnut shells to the eggshells, the recycled content of Ottan’s material increases to 84 percent from 78 percent. Out of date rice or lentils can be turned into a smooth translucent material, ideal for illuminated areas of the car such as lamp covers or illuminated switches. As a flame-resistant alternative, coffee pulp could replace traditional plastics for glossy, decorative trim such as dashboard inserts. Callum was also keen to show that sustainable materials could still offer vivid colours, and thus identified purple carrot pulp that produces a mulberry-like colour for trim parts. Tree leaves can be recycled into a dark, smooth surface offering an alternative natural finish to wood veneers for the centre console or dashboard.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pre-loved clothing As seats require a blend of wear resistance, comfort and colour fastness, Callum opted for pre-loved materials that would usually go to landfill. “Around the world, we consume roughly 62 million tonnes of textiles a year and around 87 percent of the total fibre input used for clothing is either landfilled or incinerated,” says Callum’s head of materials and sustainability, Charlotte Jones. “Companies such as Planq take jeans, then shred and press them with potato or corn starch to create a hard veneer that could be used for seat shells or dash centres. The SMS design study was created by Callum to illustrate that there is another way, and we can support manufacturers and suppliers identify engineered alternatives that end consumers are increasingly looking for.”

Story continues below Advertisement