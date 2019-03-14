Wolfsburg - The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf was meant to have come on stream later this year, but now it has been delayed until early 2020, according to Automotive News Europe . The reasons for this, are not completely clear however.

German newspaper Bild recently reported that the engineering teams were experiencing some “technical bugs” related to the advanced interior technology that is being introduced in the new hatch, including the fully digital cockpit system that is permanently online.

While Volkswagen has admitted to the problems, it denies that these are the reason for the delay.

When Automotive News Europe contacted sales and marketing chief, Juergen Stackmann for comment, he stated that the delay was more to do with tactful timing.

"We think it's better to come early next year with a full throttle offensive. It doesn't have anything to do with production. It's a sales decision since you don't try to put cars under the Christmas tree when no one is paying attention," Stackmann told the publication.

It's a solid point, but VW could also just be saving face here.

The Golf 8 was originally meant to be revealed to the world at the Frankfurt Motor Show, alongside the ID electric hatchback, but the Golf will instead be revealed some time after the show.

It has been widely reported that the new Golf will offer a 48 volt mild hybrid system, which will be available on cheaper models, right through to the GTI performance hatch, which is also said to be significantly more powerful than the current version.

Bild previously reported that the new GTI is likely to produce more than 220kW.

IOL Motoring



