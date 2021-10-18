Electric BMW 3 Series to usher in new EV platform in 2025 - report

Munich - BMW is set to introduce a fully-electric 3 Series in 2025, built on a new dedicated EV platform, according to a report from Europe, but fans of the current format can breathe a sigh of relief as the petrol-powered 3-Series will live to see at least one more generation.

Autocar reports that the brand new sedan, due mid-decade, will feature BMW’s sixth-generation electric powertrain as well as long-range batteries. The dedicated electric vehicle architecture that underpins the forthcoming car will also usher in new lightweight construction methods that feature a mixture of “sustainable” materials, the British publication said.