Electric BMW 3 Series to usher in new EV platform in 2025 - report
Munich - BMW is set to introduce a fully-electric 3 Series in 2025, built on a new dedicated EV platform, according to a report from Europe, but fans of the current format can breathe a sigh of relief as the petrol-powered 3-Series will live to see at least one more generation.
Autocar reports that the brand new sedan, due mid-decade, will feature BMW’s sixth-generation electric powertrain as well as long-range batteries. The dedicated electric vehicle architecture that underpins the forthcoming car will also usher in new lightweight construction methods that feature a mixture of “sustainable” materials, the British publication said.
The new architecture is dubbed ‘Neue Klasse EV’ and it will spawn a number of new-generation products, including SUVs. According to BMW’s R&D chief Frank Weber, the architecture can be scaled for all sizes, from compact products similar in size to today’s 2 Series right through to large SUVs like the BMW X7.
But where does this leave the BMW 3 Series as we know it? According to Autocar, the ‘Neue Klasse’ electric 3 Series is likely to be sold alongside the next-generation combustion-engined 3 Series, which should continue with an updated version of today’s CLAR platform. However, in the longer term it would likely merge onto the new electric platform, which is reportedly also being developed to accommodate plug-in hybrid vehicles with front-mounted combustion engines.