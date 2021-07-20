ELECTRIC CARS: Rimac Automobili Nevera sets unofficial 1/4-mile world record

The Rimac Nevera on the other hand has double the horsepower with 1914 horsepower (1427kW) on tap thanks to four electric motors (one on each corner). Performance, well, take a breath: 0-100km/h takes just 1.97 seconds while its top speed is limited to 412km/h. Incidentally, if you're wondering, 0-300km/h in a Rimac Nevera takes just 9.3 seconds compared to Koenisegg's petrol-powered halo car the One:1 (1 megawatt car) which set a record for 0-300km/h in just 11.922 seconds back in 2015.

CROATIA - Our friend Matt Watson over at CarWow in the UK recently had an opportunity to put the lightning fast Rimac Nevera all-electric hypercar to the test against the new hybrid Ferrari SF90. Under normal circumstances the Ferrari really isn't anything to poke fun at thanks to its twin-turbo hybrid V8 setup that punches out close to 1000 horsepower (745kW) which is good for a 0-100 time of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

The Rimac Nevera not only smashes to the triple ton faster than any other road car on the planet, it also set an unofficial world record quarter mile time for a production car at 8.6 seconds with Matt Watson behind the wheel. In the video below that was shot while testing the cars, Rimac's founder appeared surprised, saying that he expected it to break into the 8.6 second region on a prepared surface. Watson and crew had filmed at a gritty runway with no surface preparation.

While performance purists may lift their noses at the thought of electricity taking over from petrol, you can't deny that these aircraft levels of speed in road cars is unprecedented and that Rimac Automobili is leading the charge into an electric future that looks very promising.

While we don't have the two million Euros (R34 122 175) that Rimac is asking for the Nevera, we can take away that the company's ongoing relationship with some of the world's largest car makers will see a trickle effect that could spawn some interesting electric performance cars in the future. We know that there will always be a faster Mark 1 Volkswagen Golf out there, but we think this Rimac Nevera will outrun most things with wheels on earth. I'm all-in for a group buy if you're interested.