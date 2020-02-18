San Francisco - Tesla founder Elon Musk took a jibe at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday after it emerged that the world’s second richest man just bought his first electric car - and it wasn’t a Tesla.
Gates told YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee in an interview that he purchased his first-ever EV, a Porsche Taycan, and he called the vehicle "very, very cool".
However, the South African born inventor Musk was clearly not impressed by this purchase decision or about the fact that Gates mentioned some of the challenges that the electric car industry faces.
"My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh (to be honest)," Musk tweeted in response to Twitter user Tesletter. This despite the fact that Gates actually complimented Tesla during the YouTube interview.
When Brownlee asked Gates about his thoughts on Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle market, he acknowledged that the American carmaker is the cream of the crop when it comes to electric cars, adding that lots of manufacturers are moving to produce electric vehicles because Tesla's appeal has been increased over the past few years.