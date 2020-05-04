Elon Musk wants to install video games in Tesla cars

San Francisco - After wreaking havoc on Tesla stock last week, Musk was back with his attention-grabbing tweets over the weekend, saying it would be a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go in Tesla cars. "Minecraft has amazing legs," Tesla CEO tweeted on Sunday. "Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?" he added. Musk's idea to put Minecraft in Tesla cars was first discussed in January this year after he tweeted a poll, asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in Tesla. One follower said it would "even be greater if I could play Minecraft in my Tesla (and my kid would love it too)."

"Agreed, v[ery] important," Musk responded.

Some of the billionaire's latest tweets have put him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A tweet last week saying that Tesla stock was "too high" left Tesla's market value go down by $14 billion (R262bn) in hours. It also knocked $3 billion (R56bn) off Musk's own stake in the electric car-maker.

His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla "going private, funding secured" at $420 a share, cost him his role as Tesla Chairman.

The August 2018 tweet resulted in Musk and Tesla reaching a settlement of fraud charges with the SEC. The settlement included $40 million in penalties, split equally between the company and Musk, and the removal of Musk as chairman of the Tesla board.

IANS