SAN FRANCISCO - Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk took to Twitter to share a photo of a 23- or 24-year-old Elon working on the broken window of a 1978 BMW back in 1995. "And people said you knew nothing about cars," Musk's mother wrote in a tweet, hashtagging it "1995" and "Found This Photo".

Tesla and SpaceX CEO noted that he could not afford to pay for a mechanic to fix his car, so he did it himself with scrap yard parts.

"Could not afford to pay for repairs, so I fixed almost everything on that car from parts in the junkyard. Ironically, that's me replacing broken side window glass. The circle is complete lol," Musk replied on Wednesday.

Musk said that he was repairing the window because thieves had broken in and stolen the radio, which was worth maybe $20.