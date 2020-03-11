End of the road for BMW's innovative i8

Munich, Germany - BMW’s i8 wowed the world with its futuristic styling when it was revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in 2013. Of course, it also gave BMW a jump on the plug-in hybrid game as an early pioneer of the technology.

But with its innovative and lightweight carbon-fibre-reinforced-plastic architecture, the i8 - along with its i3 hatchback cousin - were always destined to be expensive and low-volume niche models for the Bavarian brand.

Six years after its market launch, the BMW i8 is about to be discontinued, with no immediate successor announced as yet. That said, BMW executives have hinted that an even more radical successor might be on the cards, and the BMW M Next Concept of 2019 could certainly provide the inspiration for that.

For now though, BMW is concentrating on challenging Tesla in the mainstream electric car sales game, with new offerings such as the all-electric iX3 and i4. These are just two of the 25 electrified models that BMW plans to have in its range by 2025, including a vast array of plug-in hybrids.

Although the 2+2-seat i8 was never a big seller, it still enters BMW’s “hall of fame” as the world’s most successful electrified sports car to date, with sales of over 20 000 units since 2014.