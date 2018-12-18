London - They've spent more than 15 years entertaining crowds with their amusing car reviews and witty banter. But Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have revealed that they will no longer present studio shows after finishing filming the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour.

Instead, they will return for a fourth season with a focus on big budget episodes filmed on the road.

Clarkson, 58, told The Sun: "I will miss the banter with each other and with the audience. But we’ve been doing that show for effectively 17 years - sitting around in studios, watching cars race around the track. There are only so many times you can watch a BMW go round the track - what more can you say? It’s got four wheels and a seat."

Amazon also said it will develop new shows with each of the presenters individually.

Fans of the traditional format still have a whole new season to look forward to, with Season 3 making its streaming debut on Amazon Prime from 18 January 2019.

The preview video (below) shows the usual, tried-and-tested mix of pranks, insults and stunts that fans have come to love (and others to loathe), plus there’s a penis-shaped snow track thrown in for good measure.

The so-called “epic challenges” took the team to locations like Detroit, the Nevada desert, Mongolia, China, Sweden and Scotland, among others, for the latest series.

Daily Mail & IOL Motoring



