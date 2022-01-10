End of the road for the Volkswagen Passat sedan

Wolfsburg - With sedan sales waning in almost every global market, it’s inevitable that some familiar nameplates will be confined to the history books, and the latest victim in that regard is the Volkswagen Passat. According to Autocar, Volkswagen has stopped producing the sedan version of the Passat in Europe due to low demand, although the estate version is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The Volkswagen Passat was already discontinued in South Africa back in 2019, when VWSA elected not to bring in the facelifted version of the sedan. At the time it was believed that the swoopier Arteon four-door coupe would fill the void, although that model was also eventually axed from the local line-up. This added to a long list of D-segment sedans that have been discontinued in South Africa in the last decade, including the Mazda6, Hyundai Sonata, Ford Fusion and Honda Accord. The North American version of the Passat sedan (which had a different design to the Euro version) is also in the process of being phased out.