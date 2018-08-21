Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe. File picture: Independent Media.

Johannesburg - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe will at the end of September table a report on how to deal with the increase in fuel prices in the country. The Department of Energy and National Treasury are working on a plan to mitigate fuel hikes following an instruction from President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the problem.

Radebe, who was appearing before MPs on Tuesday, said they were going to deal with the matter as requested by the president.

He said this was an urgent matter that was required to be resolved soon.

“We are as concerned as every citizen (about fuel hikes). That is why the president established a task team. The timeframe is clear that at the end of September, what is it to be done to mitigate the fuel prices,” said Radebe.

The parties in Parliament, civil society and the public have been up in arms on the rising fuel costs saying the government must intervene.

Radebe told members of the energy committee they will table the report next month, and hopefully it will come with solutions to the problem.

MPs were concerned that fuel price increases affect the poorest of the poor with the increase in food prices.

But the minister said this matter was high on the agenda of government and the report next month will give direction on steps to be taken.

Politcal Bureau

