Enzo rolling in his grave? Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased, but some fans not impressed

Maranello: In a world that’s obsessed with SUVs it was bound to happen sooner or later. Yes, the Ferrari of SUVs is upon us and this official teaser image, which we’ve brightened slightly, gives us our closest look yet at the upcoming Purosangue, as it will be called.

Story continues below Advertisment

As for the rest, Ferrari is remaining tight-lipped but it is widely reported that the new high-rider will be based around the company’s front-mid-engined platform. The Ferrari Purosangue is also expected to be offered with a range of powertrains, including a traditional V12 and a plug-in hybrid similar to the V8-based set-up offered in the SF-90. Some rumours also suggest a V6 hybrid. “You’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm they’re true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year,” Ferrari said in the Facebook post accompanying the teaser pic. You can see the car from more angles in these previously leaked images on Instagram.

But given Ferrari’s tradition of producing low-slung sports cars that place driving dynamics above all considerations, it’s understandable that not all fans are going to be impressed by the new SUV. “Enzo is rolling in his grave,” said Jeremy Pantin in response to the social media teaser. “Ferrari making SUVs, that’s sacrilege,” said Raxit Chauhan.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I’ve so dreaded the moment when the Scuderia announced an SUV,” Sean Cuthill commented, while a few social media users posted vomit emojis. However, there was certainly some positive sentiment as well, with some making comments such as “Bellissima (beautiful in Italian)”, “I want”, “Excited” and “Take my money”. But whether you like it or not, it’s happening and it certainly looks to be the most exciting crossover on the block.

Story continues below Advertisment