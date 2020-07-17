European car sales plummeted by 38 percent in the first half of 2020

Berlin, Germany - The new vehicle market in the European Union saw a year on year drop of 22.3 percent in June, and fell by 38 percent in the first six months of 2020, a trade association said on Thursday.

A total of 949 722 new cars were registered last month, compared to 1.22 million in June 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said in its monthly bulletin.

The figures showed a slight improvement in sales month on month compared with May, which saw new vehicle sales plummet by 52.3 percent year on year across the European Union.

The European car market has suffered a record slump in the wake of novel coronavirus restrictions. There were even bigger year on year drops in March - by around 55 percent - and April, by 75 percent.

Among the biggest EU markets, June sales showed significant declines across the board except in France, where sales rose 1.2 percent, likely due to government incentives, ACEA indicated.