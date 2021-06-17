EV Insights: So, you’re buying an electric car. What about insurance implications?

JOHANNESBURG - The subject of electric vehicles (EVs) tends to be dominated by discussions surrounding the purchase price and concerns over range anxiety. But what about insurance? According to AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie, it’s important to consider lots of different factors before buying an EV. “Personally, I believe that EVs represent the future – not just for motorists but also for the South African automotive industry. That’s why I have chosen to drive one,” he explains.

2021 BMW i3S One of those factors is undoubtedly insurance. Dean Wicks, Insurance Specialist at The Robert Group (TRG), says motorists need to do their homework when it comes to insurance before investing in an EV. “There is a shift in how technology is impacting our lives, which now includes our motor vehicles as well. They are becoming electric, with more and more manufacturers looking to end production of all internal combustion engines (ICEs). “I would like to urge clients to consult their broker before purchasing an EV. They need to understand how this acquisition may affect their policy, as well as their premium. The last thing we would want is for a client to go through the whole purchasing process with the dealership – only to discover that the premiums are higher than they were anticipating, for instance,” he explains. Christo Crafford, CEO of Legacy Underwriting Managers, concurs. (TRG works with Legacy Underwriting Managers to provide customised cover for their top-tier clients.) He explains that insuring an EV comes with a number of considerations that don’t apply to ICE vehicles.