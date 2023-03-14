Ever wanted an SUV that’s also a panel van? Hyundai introduces Venue Cargo

Johannesburg - If you’ve ever wanted a small SUV that’s also a panel van, Hyundai has answered your prayers with the new Venue Cargo. This somewhat unique commercial vehicle gives up its back seats to offer a 1 296-litre load capacity, with 1 200mm of loading length and width, as well as 900mm of stacking height.

Hyundai claims a payload of 500kg, which could make it perfect for certain small business applications, and because it’s now classified as a commercial vehicle, owners can claim back the VAT. As a more upmarket alternative to the Hyundai i10 Cargo, the Venue Cargo is priced at R329 900 and is fitted with the familiar 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine. Paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, the motor produces 61kW and 115Nm. The two-seat interior is separated from the cargo area by a steel grid, and the windows are also protected by a similar mesh.

Its cockpit offers all the creature comforts that SUV buyers expect these days, including manual air conditioning and an 8.0-inch (20.3cm) touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as a reverse camera that will certainly come in handy when you’re loaded up to the roof. Safety features include dual front airbags and ABS brakes. “We have had considerable success with the Grand i10 Cargo, which was the first car in Hyundai’s local range to be converted into a two-seater with a secure load area for commercial use. After careful consideration, we identified the entry-level small SUV in our range, the Venue, to be well suited for a bigger Cargo derivative,” said Hyundai SA sales and operations director Stanley Anderson.