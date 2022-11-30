Experience luxury through peace of mind this December with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

“When being transported to your holiday destination, everyone wants a first-class shuttle experience; everyone wants a Mercedes-Benz Vans experience.” Nadia Trimmel, the president of Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, says. “From the very first look, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter makes a great impression. It’s trendsetting, efficient, reliable and remarkably comfortable to travel in. It promises an unforgettable journey for both the driver and passengers.”

However, with road safety over the festive season being at the forefront of travellers’ minds in December, a key attribute to highlight is that, as with any Mercedes-Benz, the Sprinter is designed with safety in mind.

Many of the common safety assistance systems in automobiles today celebrated their premiere in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. From the introduction of the airbag to the development of ESP® and the first partially automated solutions, Mercedes-Benz has repeatedly proven to be the industry leader in automobile safety. Looking back on these milestones, it is evident that Mercedes-Benz Vans holds a longstanding tradition of putting safety at the forefront of everything they do.

Speaking on the topic of road safety, the Head of Product and Marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, Marinus Venter, says, “At Mercedes-Benz Vans, we have devoted years of research and resources to ensure that we deliver the safest and most reliable vehicles possible. Through innovations like Crosswind Assist, Active Brake Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, we have engineered our vehicles with safety at the forefront of every decision. Thanks to the innovation and proactive nature of Mercedes-Benz Vans, every journey can now offer you luxury through peace of mind. Whether for business or pleasure, you can travel knowing that Mercedes-Benz Vans has gone the extra distance to ensure absolute ease of drive and safety.”