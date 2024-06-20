Export cars damaged in severe weather off the coast of Gqeberha

Numerous South African-built vehicles intended for export markets sustained damaged when the vessel carrying them was hit by severe weather conditions. According to a report by eNCA, the 200-metre-long Hoegh Autoliners vessel was forced to return to the Port of Port Elizabeth after sustaining damage during the recent storms that affected the Eastern Cape province.

Algoa FM, citing "reliable" sources, reports that some of the vessel’s hydraulic equipment failed due to the rough seas, causing it to collapse onto some of the export vehicles. Although it’s not known exactly how many vehicles were affected, the damage is expected to be in the millions of rands. The ship is capable of transporting up to 8,000 cars at a time, and the cargo has been offloaded as investigations into the matter commences. The eNCA footage shows numerous Volkswagen Polos parked at the dock, and a few Ford Ranger bakkies are visible in the distance. IOL has reached out to the carmakers for commentary.