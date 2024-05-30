Facelifted BMW M3 debuts with more power, modernised cabin

By: Double Apex It seems as though the surgeons have been busy over in Europe. As summer rolls around there are facelifted models breaking cover with each passing day.

Early this week we Porsche introduced the revised 911 range. Now there is a facelifted BMW M3 and M3 Touring. The first units of the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and the M3 Competition Touring, both with M xDrive, will arrive in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2024. The facelifted BMW M3 has new LED headlights and an outlined M3 badge on the trunk lid. Two arrow-shaped LED units are the new motif for the daytime running lights and indicators. There are also newly designed forged M alloys on offer. These are different sizes on each axle. The cabin gains BMW’s latest operating system. Picture: Supplied. There are more changes inside. Drivers get to caress a new steering wheel. The facia has the company’s, now familiar, curved screen ahead of the front occupants. The twin screens serve as the instrument cluster and infotainment interface. It is underpinned by BMW’s latest-generation operating system.

The biggest news regarding the upgrades is that BMW has given the M3 xDrive and M3 Touring more power. The S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six now delivers 390kW. This represents a 15kW increase over the predecessor. Peak torque remains unchanged at 650Nm. The power increase only applies to AWD Competition versions. RWD Competition versions remain at 375kW. The facelifted BMW M3 Competition with xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, and the new BMW M3 Competition Touring completes the same sprint in 3.6 seconds. Regardless of power output or drivetrain, the top speed of all derivatives is pegged to 250km/h. However, opt for the Driver’s Package and that figure is raised to 280km/h.

BMW SA will take the opportunity of the facelifted M3 to introduce the M3 Touring to the local market. This is the first time BMW has produce an M3 for sale to the public. The Touring (wagon) is also heading to SA. Picture: Supplied. While we like the idea of a performance wagon, we are not sure there will be a large number of these sold locally. Although, we’d like to be proven wrong in this case. * This article originally appeared on Double Apex and is used with their permission.