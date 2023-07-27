Facelifted Mercedes V-Class and Vito revealed with bolder look and upgraded tech

Mercedes-Benz has given its midsize van range a complete overhaul for 2024. Revealed in Germany on Thursday, the updated V-Class, EQV, Vito and eVito van models gain fresh exterior and interior designs as well as new luxury features and more intelligent digital systems.

Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa marketing head Marinus Venter tells us that although an exact launch timeline for our market has yet to be confirmed, the company is aiming to introduce the new models within the next 18 to 24 months. And electric variants are in the pipeline too, with Venter also confirming that the eVito and EQV are expected to make their South African debuts during 2024. With the new model introductions, Mercedes-Benz is differentiating its strategy with regard to private and commercial models. To that end, the company will follow a full-on “Luxury Strategy” for private oriented models like the V-Class and EQV, as it does with all Mercedes passenger cars. The company will also pursue a more focused premium strategy for its Vito and eVito commercial vans.

Fresh exterior styling is applied across all of the aforementioned van models, with the focal point being a larger grille that extends deeper into the bumper. Each of the models receives a unique grille design, and in some versions of the V-Class and EQV it’s surrounded by a LED light band, while the V-Class Exclusive model has an upright Mercedes star on the bonnet for the first time. The exterior styling upgrades are rounded off by new alloy wheel designs in sizes ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches, and five new exterior paint colours have been added to the mix. Moving inside you’ll find a redesigned instrument panel, new air vents and revised steering wheels with capacitive hands-off recognition.

In terms of infotainment, the V-Class and EQV luxury models now have 12.3-inch widescreen floating-effect displays for the first time. The Vito variants, meanwhile receive a different cockpit design, featuring a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The MBUX infotainment system is now standard equipment on the Vito commercial models, while V-Class and EQV variants gain additional functions such as Augmented Reality navigation, music streaming and Energizing Comfort Control. Depending on the model, customers can look forward to features such as wireless charging, keyless start, heated steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting and Easy-Pack tailgate.

Depending on the market, Mercedes also offers a wide variety of digital extras, such as maintenance, accident and breakdown management, as well as remote locking and unlocking and Car-to-X communication. Die neue Mercedes-Benz V-Klasse - Interieur // The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class - Interior The driver assist systems have also been upgraded. For instance, Active Brake Assist now includes the intersection function and can also warn of vertically crossing or oncoming vehicles and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and intervene to brake in an emergency and provide support when turning. “We want to offer the most desirable vans and services and play a pioneering role in e-mobility – from MPVs to motor homes and commercial vans. Our new midsize van models are another step towards achieving this goal,” said Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans.