February 2023 vehicle sales: top selling bakkies, cars, SUVs

Pretoria – Motor industry authorities predicted slower growth for the South African new vehicle market in 2023, and the second month of the year delivered exactly that. According to the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa), vehicle sales totalled 45 352 units in February, 2023 representing a modest increase of 2.6% versus the same month last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Things were somewhat sluggish on the passenger vehicle front, which saw 1.1% year-on-year growth, this in spite of strong support from the rental industry, which gobbled 12.2% of the sales’ pie. On the sales charts, the recently upgraded Toyota Corolla Cross emerged as the nation’s most sought-after passenger vehicle, with 1 683 units finding homes. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo followed in second (1 513), beating the Suzuki Swift (1 367) and Toyota Starlet (1 311).

The rapidly-growing Chery brand made it into the top five last month, with its Tiggo 4 managing a volume of 962 to put it ahead of the Volkswagen T-Cross (889). Here’s how the rest fared: South African car and SUV sales ranking: February, 2023 1. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 683 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 513 3. Suzuki Swift – 1 367 4. Toyota Starlet – 1 311 5. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 962 6. Volkswagen T-Cross – 889 7. Renault Triber – 815 8. Volkswagen Polo – 815 9. Toyota Corolla Quest – 798 10. Hyundai Grand i10 – 760 11. Haval Jolion – 737 12. Renault Kiger – 714 13. Suzuki Baleno – 656 14. Nissan Magnite – 551 15. Nissan Almera – 542 16. Toyota Fortuner – 524 17. Suzuki S-Presso – 501 18. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 486 19. Hyundai i20 – 482 20. Volkswagen Tiguan – 455 21. Kia Picanto – 453 22. Suzuki Ciaz – 450 23. Haval H6 – 441 24. Kia Sonet – 419 25. Hyundai Venue – 407 26. Renault Kwid – 405 27. Ford EcoSport – 356 28. Toyota Rumion – 342 29. Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 318 30. Ford Everest – 304. The light commercial vehicle and bakkie market showed stronger growth in February, climbing 5.5% year on-year to 12 289 units, and this was no doubt due to the launch of the new Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max in 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the recently up-specced Toyota Hilux (read more here) led the way with 3 335 sales, the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max enjoyed better than usual months with respective sales of 1 806 and 1 747 units. The Nissan NP200 (1 292) and Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up (844) rounded out the top five. South African bakkie sales ranking: February, 2023 1. Toyota Hilux – 3 335 2. Ford Ranger – 1 806 3. Isuzu D-Max – 1 747 4. Nissan NP200 – 1 292 5. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 844 6. Nissan Navara – 581 7. Toyota Land Cruiser PU – 393 8. GWM P-Series – 245 9. Hyundai H100 Bakkie – 167 10. Suzuki Super Carry – 158 11. Kia K2700 – 147 12. GWM Steed – 115 13. Mitsubishi Triton – 60 14. Volkswagen Amarok – 58 15. Kia K2500 – 50 16. JAC T-Series – 43 17. JAC X-Series – 30 18. Peugeot Landtrek – 29 19. Jeep Gladiator – 19 20. Mazda BT-50 – 7 21. Volkswagen Transporter PU – 1 As you would have expected, Toyota sold the most vehicles overall last month, with a grand total of 11 230, more than double the 4 726 units sold by second-placed Volkswagen, while Suzuki came home third with 4 309 sales, ahead of Nissan (3 172) and Hyundai (2 715).

Story continues below Advertisement

While the overall new vehicle sales performance in South Africa was mildly positive, it was a slow month for exports, with year-on-year sales slowing by 11.5% to 34 352 units. While Naamsa is forecasting a year-on-year growth of 6.3% for the domestic market, the industry body warns that South Africa, like much of the world is still in the midst of a high-inflation cycle, while household incomes continue to shrink in relative terms. National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) chairperson Mark Dommisse said it was difficult to predict how the country’s vehicle market would perform for the remainder of 2023, as there were many factors influencing the spending patterns of both consumers and businesses.