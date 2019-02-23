Johannesburg - A red Ferrari California had its front end ripped off on Friday night when the driver lost control and crashed into a lamp post in Joburg. The crash took place on William Nicol Drive near the Witkoppen Road Bridge, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Saturday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Ferrari lost control in wet weather crashing into a light pole coming to rest back in the road. The driver escaped injury whilst the female passenger sustained moderate injuries."

The passenger was treated on the scene and transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

The car appears to be a previous-generation California, which was first launched in 2009 and which was the first V8 Ferrari road car to feature a front-mid-mounted engine.

Its normally aspirated 4.3-litre motor produces 338kW and 485Nm, and can accelerate the car from 0-100km/h in under four seconds (at the coast) and reach a top speed of 310km/h.

IOL Motoring & African News Agency