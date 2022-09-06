Ferrari Purosangue SUV will be revealed to the world on September 13

Maranello - It’s no secret that Ferrari is entering the profitable crossover scene and soon we’ll get to find out exactly what it has to offer. This week Ferrari posted a Tweet showing a blackened teaser image of the upcoming Purosangue SUV, with the date September 13, which is next Tuesday, lightly etched on.

Ferrari hasn’t confirmed specifications as yet, but it is widely reported that a V12 engine will be offered in the range-topping version, alongside a V8 plug-in-hybrid powertrain similar to that found in the SF-90. Spy shots indicate that the Ferrari Purosangue will be more low slung than your average SUV, something akin to a pumped up hatchback perhaps, and the teaser image you see above gives us a glimpse at the front end, which falls very much within current Ferrari design parameters. We know you love to brighten #Ferrari teaser pictures… pic.twitter.com/uPJVU607nW — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 5, 2022 According to Autocar, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna recently told European media that the upcoming crossover would be 100% Ferrari.

"From my and our test drives in the hills around Maranello I can tell you that it’s a true sports car, and unlike any other," Vigna said. "It will meet and exceed all the demands of performance, innovation and design that you would expect from us," he added. Unlike many of its premium-market SUV rivals, the Ferrari Purosangue will at least be built around a proper sports car architecture. According to Motor Authority, Maranello’s high-rider will be underpinned by a new front-mid-engine architecture that has been developed for upcoming grand touring cars that will supersede models like the 812 Superfast and Roma. Autocar reports that the Purosangue is set to measure around five metres in length and will seat four occupants, while height-adjustable suspension will allow it to perform the dual role of a sporty tourer and high-riding crossover.

