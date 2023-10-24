Ferrari SP-8 is a one-off, roofless roadster with a lucky name

Ferrari’s Special Projects team have crafted some interesting and unique one-off cars in recent years and their latest creation fulfils a Taiwanese customer’s desire for a truly authentic roadster. Based on the mid-rear-engined F8 Spyder, the Ferrari SP-8 is a thoroughbred two-seat roadster in every respect, Ferrari says, as it has no roof whatsoever.

While the thought of being caught in a downpour might be of concern to some owners, the SP-8 has some luck etched into its name as the number eight is considered extremely lucky in China, traditionally auguring success, good fortune and personal achievement. The SP-8 has a unique two-tone design and colour scheme, in which an unpainted carbon fibre front wraps around to the tail of the car. The front end also incorporates a cast aluminium grille made from a single, 3D-printed mould. The elimination of the retractable hard top allowed the designers to radically restyle the entire tail section, giving it a full volume with a taut belt line.

The unique five-spoke wheels with a directional design are a point of fascination too, being intended as a modern take on the classic wheels used on the legendary F40. To ensure the new design provided both acoustic comfort and an exhilarating wind-in-hair sensation, Ferrari honed the SP-8’s aerodynamics through a combination of CFD simulations, wind tunnel testing and real-world track testing. The SP-8 inherits its structure, chassis and engine from the F8 Spider, which means that power comes from a 3902cc mid-rear-mounted V8 engine produces 530kW at 8,000rpm and 770Nm from 3,250rpm.

Inside the car, an important modification has been made to the central console to house the F1 gearbox commands that have featured in the Ferrari range since the debut of the SF90 Stradale. The interior finish is completed with seats featuring details in laser-etched Navy Blue Alcantara, paired with gradient effect cloth, and carpets in specific twill fabric with an iridescent effect. “The SP-8 one-off joins the hallowed ranks of the most exclusive segment in the Ferrari range, unique cars crafted around individual clients’ specifications, with the result that they embody the very pinnacle of Prancing Horse customisation,” Ferrari said.