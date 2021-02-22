First images of new Mercedes C-Class leaked ahead of Feb 23 reveal

STUTTGART - Mercedes-Benz was hoping to keep the all-new C-Class under wraps until Tuesday, February 23, but thanks to a Spanish website called Cochespias, we now get an early preview of the sedan’s exterior design and cabin. The exterior design is an evolution of the current car, with front and rear styling seemingly inspired by the latest Mercedes CLA four-door coupe. This will be the first non-EQ-badged Mercedes to offer some form of electrification throughout the range, with base models expected to offer mild-hybrid technology, while plug-in hybrids will be the norm at the upper end of the range. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias) This electric boost has also reportedly made the current model’s V6 and V8 engines redundant, with multiple overseas sources reporting that only four-cylinder engines will be offered in the new C-Class, including the AMG variants. At the lower end of the line-up, the C180 is set for a slight power boost, from 115kW to 125kW, Auto Express reports, while the C200 and C300 variants will retain their current outputs of 150kW and 190kW. The Mercedes-AMG C63, meanwhile, is expected to offer around 373kW.

Buyers can also expect a more digitised cabin that resembles a downsized version of the new digital layout seen in the new S-Class.

The latest-generation MBUX system also reportedly includes an augmented reality display.

This is a significant car for South Africa as the vehicle will be built right here in East London for both local consumption and export.

This forms part of a R10 billion investment that was announced back in 2018, which will also see the construction of new body and paint shops as well as an upgraded assembly shop.

“With the new C-Class, Mercedes-Benz is setting off into a more efficient and even more digital world, creating an all-round future-proof comfort zone - a refuge that combines apparent opposites, such as sportiness and comfort with efficiency, emotion, and intelligence, thus defining modern luxury,” Mercedes said.

