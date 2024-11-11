First taste of the new Jaguar era coming soon, as current model range all but obliterated

Jaguar’s model range is being whittled down to just one model ahead of its relaunch as an electric-only, ultra-luxury brand in 2026. The world will get its first taste of this new era with the reveal of a concept car at Miami Art Week on December 2, Autocar reports.

This is said to preview a sleek-looking GT four-door electric model that will go on sale from mid-2026, the British publication reported. However, JLR dealers will become almost completely reliant on Land Rover products until then, with Jaguar having discontinued its XE, XF and F-Type cars earlier this year, while the E-Pace and I-Pace are set to be culled this December. It’s interesting that Jaguar is ending production of its fully-electric I-Pace, but the company says its current line-up of products is simply not profitable.

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV will reportedly continue being produced for international markets until early 2026, although it has been discontinued in the UK, meaning Jaguar currently has no new cars for sale in its home market. In South Africa, the only Jaguar models currently reflecting on the Naamsa sales charts are the E-Pace, of which three were sold in October and eight in September, and the F-Pace, which found one home last month and 15 the previous month. However, Jaguar’s figures pale in comparison to those of the Land Rover brands, with a monthly average of 100 Defenders sold in the past three months, and 22 Range Rover Sports.