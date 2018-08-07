File picture: SAPS via Twitter.

Johannesburg - The driver who injured a female JMPD officer while trying to evade a roadblock last Friday has been caught, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Monday. The officer was admitted at Milpark Hospital with fractures to her right hand.

According to Mashaba, the driver tried to drive off after being stopped by officers, evading a roadside check at the corner of Marlboro and Turffontein roads. He allegedly dragged a female officer, who was hanging onto his car in order to get him to stop, for a short distance.

The motorist then sped away but was cut off at the corner of Webber and Eloff streets, where he was arrested.

“As I have said before, the attack on our JMPD officers is not only an attack on government but an attack on our efforts to return the rule of law in our City," Mashaba said.

"It is an attack on the people of our city, who are desperate to feel safe in their homes, communities and streets. For years, a culture of lawlessness was allowed to fester in our City and it falls to society, as a whole, to declare that 'enough is enough'."

The driver appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, as well as assault.

African News Agency (ANA)



