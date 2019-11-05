SILVERTON - Ford South Africa has teamed up with both local and national governments to create an industrial hub for automotive component suppliers.
The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which will be positioned adjacent to Ford’s Silverton assembly plant in Gauteng, was officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a ‘soil turning’ ceremony on Tuesday.
The initiative aims to play a significant role in bolstering further investment and job creation in the local economy, while also aiding future expansion projects for the Ford plant.
The SEZ will be launched in several phases, with construction of the initial 81 hectare phase having already commenced. This first phase is expected to create around 7000 jobs, but the zone is expected to eventually span 162 ha of land, ultimately contributing to an estimated 70 000 jobs in the “total value chain”, Ford said.
"I am pleased to note that the 18 companies that have been engaged to set up operations in this SEZ are already revving their engines and are rearing to go; with nine already confirmed to set up factories here by January 2021,” Ramaphosa said.