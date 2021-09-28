Ford branching into merchandise, with Henry’s great-great grandchild at the helm

Ford English, 33, is taking on the job of global brand merchandising director, the company said in a statement on Monday, after being elected to the carmaker's board in May. In her latest role, she will expand and create a line of products built around Ford's brands and its motorsport activities.

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company has named Alexandra Ford English, the great-great granddaughter of founder Henry Ford, to a newly created marketing position that will put the family name on a line of "lifestyle merchandise."

The new position leverages Ford English's background in retailing. Before joining the company in 2017, she worked in the merchandising divisions of Tory Burch in New York and Gap. in San Francisco. It also broadens her experience within the company, as she and cousin Henry Ford III prepare to take ever-greater leadership roles in the 118-year-old carmaker.

"Anywhere you go around the world, you find passionate Ford fans and we want to offer them an inspiring collection of merchandise and accessories, and potentially even digital products," Ford English said in the statement. "I'm so excited for this opportunity to create new ways for people to connect with our brand."

Ford English previously was a director of corporate strategy and before that worked in the company's self-driving car operations. She is the daughter of Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford.