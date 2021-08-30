Ford creates 'very gay' Ranger Raptor after troll's homophobic comment

Ford initially created an animation of the vehicle for social media, but then the company decided to build a real version, which hit the road as part of the 2021 ColognePride event this past weekend.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Ford of Germany has come up with the perfect response to a social media troll who referred to the Performance Blue colour option on the Ranger Raptor as being “very gay”. This inspired Ford to create what it calls the “Very Gay Raptor”, painted in gold dust and rainbow colours.

The “Very Gay” Ford Ranger Raptor was wrapped by Alphafoil, which spent 60 hours and 30 square metres of foil in creating its unique gold dust and rainbow graphics.

And this is not the first time that Ford has created a rainbow bakkie - back in 1998 the German division converted a Ford Ka into a bakkie and gave it a similar livery.

Ford of Germany is a fixture on Christopher Street Day in Cologne, which is where the division builds its cars. “One of the first actions within the CSD, with which Ford made its commitment to anti-discrimination clear, was the conversion of the small Ford KA into a pick-up in rainbow colours in 1998,” the company said.