Ford Everest Wildtrak revealed abroad with brawny cosmetic upgrades

Auckland - The Ford Everest Wildtrak has been revealed in New Zealand, complete with all the visual flavour that makes its bakkie equivalent stand out. This is the first time that Ford is offering a Wildtrak version of its Ranger-based Everest SUV, which has moved more upmarket in its latest incarnation.

Like the Ranger Wildtrak, the Everest receives a raft of sporty design upgrades, including a unique mesh grille in Boulder Grey, a colour that also extends to the front and rear bumpers as well as the mirrors. A silver front bash plate adds some sparkle, along with the matching side steps and 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels. According to New Zealand publication Stuff, which probably has to avoid calling itself Stuff New Zealand in company communications, the Ford Everest Wildtrak will only be powered by Ford’s 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine. This powerplant offers a brawny 184kW and 600Nm and is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

However, that’s not to say that Ford won’t also offer its 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine in some markets, like it does with the Ranger Wildtrak. That said, at this stage there is no word on whether the Everest Wildtrak will be coming to South Africa, but it could certainly make an interesting addition further down the line. It offers the same visual flavour as the Ranger Wildtrak, but in a more family-friendly SUV format, and now a panoramic roof is part of the deal too. As per the Wildtrak script, the cabin is also brightened up with seat stitching and Wildtrak seat logos in Cyber Orange. In the cockpit area you’ll find the familiar 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

That’s about as much as we can tell you about the new Ford Everest Wildtrak for now, but hopefully the new addition makes it to local shores at some point. Ford only offers two Everest models in South Africa at present, with the 2.0 BiT Sport retailing at R965 400 and the 3.0 V6 Platinum commanding R1 113 100. However, this line-up is likely to expand as global supply pressures ease. IOL Motoring