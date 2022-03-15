Ford planning to launch seven new electric vehicles by 2024

Cologne - Ford says it plans to launch seven new electric vehicle models in Europe by 2024 and expand operations in Germany, Romania and Turkey. At least two of these new vehicles are expected to be built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Ford last month created a new business dedicated to electric cars, and said it aims to sell more than 600 000 of these vehicles annually in Europe alone by 2026, as part of a larger goal of selling two million electric cars worldwide by that year.

At this stage there’s no word on when any of Ford’s electric models will reach South Africa. "Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe," the carmaker's CEO Jim Farley said. The company aims to sell only electric passenger and commercial vehicles by 2035 in Europe, and make its entire supply chains carbon neutral, from factories to suppliers.

On Monday, it announced it would increase to $2 billion (R30.2bn) its investment at a plant in Cologne, Germany that is forecast to produce 1.2 million vehicles over six years and include a facility to build batteries, which will begin operations in 2024. That facility will produce a VW-based mid-sized crossover vehicle that can travel 500km on a single charge. It is expected to be unveiled later this year, with production starting in 2023. A second sports crossover electric vehicle will also be built there starting in 2024. Ford is also expanding production at its plant in Craiova, Romania, where the electric version of its Puma crossover, last year's best-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, will be made.

The company announced plans to produce its Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier commercial vehicles there from 2023, and their electric versions from 2024. “Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe. “It’s also about the pressing need for greater care of our planet, making a positive contribution to society and reducing emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.” Agence France-Presse