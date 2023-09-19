Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid revealed ahead of 2025 international launch

Ford knows all too well that in order to keep its Ranger bakkie relevant in global markets, it needs to move with the electrified times. Which is why the new Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) model that you see here is a significant new addition.

The hybrid model is set to go on sale in markets such as Europe and Australia from early 2025, although Ford SA says its local introduction is still very much “TBA”. However, given that Europe sources its Ranger models from South Africa, it seems likely that the new PHEV will at least be built in Silverton. But don’t expect to find a diesel motor under the bonnet.

Ford says the new Ranger’s hybrid system pairs a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbopetrol engine with an electric motor and battery, the latter allowing for a range of more than 45km on electric power alone, according to Ford. The company has yet to tell us how powerful the new PHEV is, but with the electric motor at play it will surely beat the standard 2.3-litre turbo engine’s output of 201kW by quite a margin. Ford also says it will have more torque than any existing Ranger model, which means we are talking upwards of the current V6 diesel’s 600Nm of twist. The 3,500kg towing capacity of the current Ranger models will be retained in the PHEV, Ford says.

There is another fringe benefit of the large on-board battery, as it enables the new Pro Power Onboard system that allows owners to power their tools and appliances at work sites and camp facilities. Or in South Africa’s case, power up everyday items during load shedding.. Drivers will be able to choose from various drive modes too, determining when and how the stored battery power is used.

“The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is a best-of-both-worlds solution for work, play, and family – offering customers zero-tailpipe emissions EV driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible on- and off-road performance,” said Ford Australia’s CEO Andrew Birkic. But will Ford’s bakkie rivals follow suit? Currently there is no word on when or whether a Toyota Hilux PHEV will be offered, but the Japanese company does plan to launch a mild-hybrid model locally in 2024, with a claimed fuel saving of up to 10 percent.

We also know that Toyota is working on fully-electric and hybrid versions of the Hilux, given that both have been shown off in concept form already - read more about those here. Mitsubishi is also planning an electric bakkie, likely based on the new Triton. So between hybrid, PHEV and EV - which will be the best bakkie solution of the future? Only time will tell.