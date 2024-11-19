Ford Ranger Super Duty teased for 2026, promising ‘next-level’ capability

Promising “next-level, work-ready capability to serve the toughest customers,” the Ford Ranger Super Duty is set to make its international debut in 2026. The hardcore work truck will be built in Thailand for international markets, however it has yet to be confirmed for the South African market.

This is the first time ever that Ford will be offering a Super Duty version of the Ranger. In North America the company currently offers F-250 and F-350 Super Duty models, which are larger and more robust than the regular F-150, while also offering an increased towing capacity. To that end, Ford says the Ranger Super Duty will boast a braked towing capacity of 4,500kg, a significant increase over the regular Ranger’s 3,500kg limit. Ford also lists a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of 4,500kg and Gross Combination mass of 8,000kg.

That’s as much as the carmaker will tell us for now, and it remains a mystery which engines will power the tough new workhorse, although the current V6 diesel would certainly be a logical choice. Also boasting enhanced off-road capability, the Ranger Super Duty is being developed in conjunction with fleet customers, including utilities and forestry workers, miners, infrastructure technicians and farmers. Its development is being led by a staff of 1,500 designers, engineers and specialists in Australia, essentially the same team that created the current Ranger.